Declared emergencies in Lamesa and Dawson County for flooding, weather damage

Just north of Lamesa along Highway 87, image by Kyle Allen

LAMESA, Texas — The City of Lamesa and Dawson County declared an emergency Tuesday evening for heavy rains, flooding and the damage left by high winds.

Mayor Josh Stevens said, “The county Judge and I have declared disasters for the city and county.”

Stevens also said the city and county will have information available Wednesday afternoon or Thursday morning for people to file assistance claims from Texas Emergency Management.

Aerial video from Tuesday showed smashed roofs, downed fences and flooded streets in Lamesa. As of Wednesday morning the 96-hour (four days) precipitation total for Lamesa was 6.68 inches of rain, according to the West Texas Mesonet.

The video above comes from Paige Freeman. It was taken Saturday near Lamesa.