LUBBOCK, Texas — Before shop doors open and foot-traffic hits the floors of South Plains Mall, the mall’s hallways are only filled with the sound of quiet conversation and tennis shoes quickly hitting the floor.

These sounds come from the group of dedicated mall walkers that meet there for their morning workout at around 8:00 a.m.

By walking laps around the mall, the group has found a way to avoid triple digit heat and any other harsh weather conditions.

Pat Capps is one of these mall walkers. She has spent her mornings walking at South Plains Mall for 16 years now. According to Capps, that was around the time when people started walking at the mall in the first place.

Capps said she decided to begin mall walking to take care of her mental health.

“It helps my depression if I exercise and this is the best I could find,” Caps said.

Along the years, she was able to walk into some pretty close friendships.

“The friendship, the camaraderie. We have a bunch that meet at the food court and they’re the dearest people. I don’t think you find anybody better than they are, and we have so much fun and we support each other,” Capps said.

They meet almost every day to walk loops around the mall, with a few days off for rest. The mall has become a place of solace for many of them, like mall walker Dolly Monroe.

For Monroe, it’s a great way to escape the heat.

“We like it here because it’s level, it’s cool, it’s air conditioned. They play good music. The people out here are friendly. Most everybody is our age. We feel like it’s safe,” Monroe said.

According to Monroe, if you walk one loop around the mall and make sure to hit all the nooks and crannies, it will amount to a mile. Monroe walked close to three miles on Wednesday, finishing off her walk side by side with one of her best friends.

She said she comes to the mall about three times a week to meet her friend for their walk.

“We just enjoy coming out and walking and visiting. Everybody’s very friendly,” Monroe said.

Capps will also be returning to mall-walk with her friends for as long as she can.

“As long as I can walk … and even then, I might wheel my wheelchair in,” Capps said.

The mall walkers said anyone is welcome to join them any day of the week in the mornings.