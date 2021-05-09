Dedication ceremony for the Lubbock Tornado Memorial Gateway Project to be held on Tuesday, May 11

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock will officially dedicate a new memorial on Tuesday marking the deadliest weather disaster in the city’s history.

The Lubbock Tornado Memorial Gateway Project dedication ceremony is scheduled for May 11 at 10:00 a.m.

The memorial site is located at the corner of Glenna Goodacre Boulevard and Avenue Q.

The memorial stands as a tribute to the 26 victims of the devastating 1970 tornado, while also recognizing the community leaders and the incredible spirit that helped rebuild the city after the historic and unprecedented F5 tornado event, a news release said.

Family members of the 26 victims and prominent historic figures who survived the event will be on hand.

Dignitaries from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the State of Texas, the City of Lubbock, Texas Tech University, The United Family, Lubbock National Bank and Williams & Co. Real Estate will participate in the ceremony.

The original plan was to dedicate the memorial last year on the 50th anniversary of the weather event.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic caused a delay in construction and forced organizers to move the dedication back a year.

Organizers broke ground on the memorial in September 2019.

For more information on the 1970 Lubbock Tornado, you can visit the National Weather Service in Lubbock’s weather event page or the Lubbock Tornado website.