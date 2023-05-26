LUBBOCK, Texas — After 18-year-old Lakaria Moore’s body was found east of Lubbock on Monday, her family said she was murdered “by someone she thought loved her.” Police identified the suspect as Christopher Carter, 39.

This came just days after the body of Madeline Pantoja, 20, was found in Midland County. Mario Juan Chacon Jr., 24, was arrested. Those close to Pantoja told investigators that Pantoja and Chacon had been dating and had recently broken up.

According to Women’s Protective Services of Lubbock, most domestic violence incidents go unreported. WPS said on its website that domestic abuse is the leading cause of injury to women, and that one in four women will experience domestic violence during their lifetime.

EverythingLubbock.com requested a breakdown from the Lubbock Police Department regarding domestic violence incidents, which showed a slight downward trend in the Hub City from 2022 to 2023.

In the months of January to April of 2022, there were 162 domestic violence incidents in Lubbock that resulted in serious injury or death, according to LPD. Police said 43 arrests were made from those incidents. By contrast, from January to April of 2023, LPD said there were 113 incidents that resulted in serious injury or death, with 33 arrests.

In total, 1,612 domestic violence victims were reported from January to April of 2022, with 327 arrests made, according to LPD. That number dropped to 1,401 reported victims with 303 arrests in 2023, LPD’s data showed.

(Data from the Lubbock Police Department)

Women’s Protective Services provides housing, counseling, and legal aid to people of all sexes struggling in abusive relationships across the South Plains. Their number is (806) 747-6491. All services are free and confidential.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE and can connect victims with more resources.