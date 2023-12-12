LUBBOCK, Texas — The shooting death of 34-year-old Manuel Guillen on Saturday marks the second time in a week an officer used deadly force against a suspect. Days prior, 39-year-old David Longoria was shot and killed by authorities in East Lubbock County after he was accused of shooting at a Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputy.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to the Lubbock Police Department to understand what goes into the critical decision of pulling the triggers. LPD’s General Manual outlines the protocols for de-escalation, different tactics used by Lubbock Police and the events that follow.

Any OIS that results in the injury or death of a person must be reported to the Attorney General within 30 days.

According to the LPD’s General Manual, it is policy to “value and preserve human life” and only use the force that is “objectively reasonable” to gain control of an incident while protecting their safety and that of others.

Deadly force vs. non-lethal force

LPD said in a media release Guillen “directed deadly force” toward the responding officers before the shooting. LPD Policy states deadly force is any force that creates a credible risk of causing death and serious bodily injury. Guillen was accused of being armed with knives when he “charged” at the two responding officers.

“Officers will attempt all those reasonable means of apprehension and control within their command before resorting to deadly force,” the manual said. “Officers will use no more force than a reasonable officer would use under the total facts and circumstances confronting them in a particular situation.

OIS incidents often attract questions about different methods that could be used to stop a dangerous suspect. The LPD manual said an officer should use non-lethal force “when de-escalation techniques are not effective or appropriate.” Non-lethal force tactics include chemical agents such as pepper spray, tasers, impact weapons such as a baton and “weaponless tactics.”

The aftermath

Lubbock Police’s media release said the officers involved in Saturday’s OIS were “placed on administrative per LPD policy.” According to LPD, an officer is typically placed on paid administrative leave for at least three days.

The involved officer will be subjected to investigative interviews to provide statements relating to the incident and psychological counseling.

“Officers involved in an OIS will interview with investigators following firearms discharges in order to begin an investigation immediately,” LPD’s manual said. A board consists of three lieutenants or above and one officer of the same rank as the involved officer.

The board will review all investigative reports and provide the chief with a written report concerning the nature of deadly force, policy compliance and tactical and training considerations.