‘Deeply saddened’: Texas officials respond to death of Lubbock Sergeant

LEVELLAND, Texas — State officials responded Thursday after Lubbock County Sheriff’s Sgt. Josh Bartlett died in the line of duty in Levelland.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz encouraged people to continue to pray for the officers injured in the line of duty Thursday.

“Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Lubbock County Sheriff’s Sgt. Josh Bartlett. Please join Heidi & me in lifting up Sgt. Bartlett and his family in prayer. And please continue to pray for the brave officers injured in the line of duty today,” Cruz said.

Congressman Jodey Arrington also responded in a Facebook post.

“I ask the people of West Texas to pray for the family of Sgt. Josh Bartlett of the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, who was tragically killed in the line of duty today. May God bless all the victims of today’s shooting, their families, and our community at this difficult time,” Arrington said in the post.