LUBBOCK, Texas – On Thursday, an officer shot a deer hit by a driver on South Loop 289 and Southeast Drive at approximately 4:15 a.m.

The deer was unable to move its lower body, only its head and upper body. After several attempts to contact Animal Control Services (ACO) with no response, a police officer was given permission to shoot the deer.

According to the police report, the deer was then left, with a note, on ACO property by Lubbock Wrecker Services.