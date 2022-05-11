LUBBOCK, Texas — Attorney Matthew Harris announced Wednesday that his law firm filed a lawsuit on behalf of David J. Lewis, accusing District 84 candidate Carl Tepper of defamation. Tepper denied the claim and said the lawsuit was frivolous.

Statements from both Harris and Tepper are below.

The following is a press release from Matthew Harris Law:

Matthew Harris Law, PLLC previously announced its representation of Col. (Ret.) David J. Lewis regarding a claim he has against Mr. Carl Tepper, candidate for Texas House District 84. This claim concerns Mr. Tepper’s false, defamatory, and reckless statement about Col. (Ret.) Lewis.

Col. (Ret.) Lewis took every step available to avoid the need for litigation against Mr. Tepper. Specifically, he requested Mr. Tepper to simply make a correction, clarification, or retraction of the defamatory statement. Col. (Ret.) Lewis even provided Mr. Tepper with more time than the law requires in order to make the correction, clarification, or retraction of the defamatory statement.

Col. (Ret.) Lewis sent written correspondence to Mr. Tepper, via U.S. First-Class Mail and U.S. Certified Mail, to request the correction, clarification, or retraction. Col. (Ret.) Lewis even issued a press release and held a press conference to call on Mr. Tepper to do the right thing by retracting the defamatory statement. It would have taken Mr. Tepper less than 30 seconds to correct and retract his defamatory statement and avoid all litigation. Col. (Ret.) Lewis prayed that Mr. Tepper would take advantage of this opportunity.

Unfortunately, Mr. Tepper didn’t take any effort to correct his mistake and chose to ignore the problem that he created. Mr. Tepper completely refused to pick up his U.S. Certified Mail and made no effort to reach out to counsel for Col. (Ret.) Lewis. Mr. Tepper presumably received the parcels of First-Class Mail, but he has chosen to ignore them too.

Most telling is the fact that Mr. Tepper could have requested proof of the falsity of the defamatory statement from Col. (Ret.) Lewis. Mr. Tepper failed to make this request of Col. (Ret.) Lewis, presumably because Mr. Tepper already knows of the falsity of the defamatory statement made by him for nothing more than political gain.

Col. (Ret.) Lewis provided Mr. Tepper over a month and half to correct his wrongful act, but Mr. Tepper has made no indication that he has repented for the wrong that he has done.

Therefore, Col. (Ret.) Lewis has initiated litigation against Mr. Tepper as a matter of last resort to protect his dignity, reputation, and employment. The citizens of Lubbock will ultimately decide Mr. Tepper’s fate for the false, defamatory, and reckless statement that he made against Col. (Ret.) Lewis.

The following is a statement from Carl Tepper:

“Let me be clear – this is a frivolous lawsuit. David Glasheen and his campaign are trying to litigate this election at the courthouse.

It should surprise no one that I’m being sued. I am running against a lawsuit obsessed personal injury trial lawyer who has made a fortune suing the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center and small businesses across Lubbock County.” – Carl Tepper, Candidate HD 84