Delivery driver chokes property manager after dispute in Central Lubbock, police report says

LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock business property manager was choked by a delivery driver Monday in the 2700 block of 50th Street after a dispute, according to a Lubbock police report. Officers responded to the assault call at approximately 1:00 p.m.

According to the police report, the incident began at 9:40 a.m. Monday, when the delivery driver arrived at the property to drop off containers.

The victim and a witness, who are both employed at the business, said the suspect dropped off a container near trees in the parking lot, and while dropping off the container, damaged some trees.

When the suspect arrived with more containers, the victim asked him to move them since they damaged the trees. The suspect then stated the trees were too low and needed to be trimmed, and the victim and suspect continued to argue. The witness told police it appeared the victim was agitating the argument.

According to the police report, while arguing, the suspect stepped toward the victim and grabbed him by the throat.

“[The suspect] squeezed [the victim] by the throat, causing him pain and trouble breathing,” the police report said.

The victim told police he put his hands up and didn’t attempt to hit the suspect or defend himself. The suspect then let go and left.

The victim then called the suspect’s boss. The boss was supposed to contact the victim later but did not by the time police arrived.

The police report said officers did not see any injuries to the victim. At the time of the police report, the suspect was not located.