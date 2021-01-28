Delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Lubbock, police report said

LUBBOCK, Texas — A delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday just before 2:00 a.m., according to a police report. Lubbock Police responded to the Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen located at the 200 block of University Avenue.

The police report said the victim was making a delivery and inside of his truck trailer when the suspect, who was not identified in the police report, entered the trailer and pointed a gun at the victim demanding the victim to hand over his property.

The victim told the suspect he did not have any property and swatted the gun away from the suspect, according to the police report.

According to the police report, the victim said the suspect left the trailer, and a witness then saw the suspect get in the passenger side of a car that drove off toward the Marsha Sharp Freeway.

The police report said officers searched the area but were unable to locate the vehicle.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to LPD and LPD said there have been no arrests made in this case yet.