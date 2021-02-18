Delivery drivers continue working throughout snowy conditions

LUBBOCK, Texas — These conditions might be treacherous, but there are still a number of people still out on the roads for hours each day – including our delivery drivers. On Thursday, ‘The Butler’ delivery services talked about how these conditions have affected them.

“The most important thing to me is knowing that I can help people get what they need and be able to survive these ridiculous conditions,” said Logan Rickard, a delivery driver for ‘The Butler.’

Rickard has been braving these cold conditions to bring customers all across the South Plains whatever they need. Most delivery services have continued driving throughout the day and take a break at night when the roads ice over.

“We can go to any place of business, anywhere in town, even some of the surrounding communities,” said Rickard.

One thing that sets Lubbock’s The Butler apart from other similar services is that they deliver pretty much anything.

“Space heaters, blankets, firewood, you know, anything like that, right now is something that we can definitely get done,” said Michael Calvillo, owner and founder of The Butler.

They can visit the hardware store or places like Walmart or Target to help you get whatever you need to stay warm if you’re not ready to brave the elements — even some of your prescription medications.

“You go and get what your customers ask for, you be as safe as possible, you get it to them as quickly as possible,” said Rickard.

They’ll go as far as Sweetwater to do so and they can even drop off a package or go to the Post Office for you too.

“We can go anywhere for our customers, we can bring you anything,” said Rickard.

To learn how to place an order with The Butler, you can visit their website.