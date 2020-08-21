Delivery services see rise in popularity amid pandemic

LUBBOCK, Texas — Delivery services have seen a jump in popularity due to Covid-19. Even as more businesses and restaurants have started to open up, some have still been hesitant to go out.

Fortunately, there are several businesses in Lubbock that specialize in delivery services.

On Thursday, Lubbock’s ‘The Butler’ told us that they saw an increase in business at the start of the pandemic. One thing that sets them apart – they deliver pretty much anything.

“We can do just about everything,” said owner/founder of The Butler Michael Calvillo. “So, we do grocery delivery, dry cleaning, adult beverages. We can pick up flowers from a flower shop and deliver them, we pick up paperwork if you need documents delivered from one office to another, and a mobile notary service as well.”

With more students back on campus at Texas Tech, delivery services like Grub Hub and Uber Eats have also been rising in popularity because some students have still been hesitant to go out.

“I particularly use Uber Eats,” said Texas Tech Natalie Boudewijn. “I just use it because I think it’s safer, I just don’t want any extra contact with anyone it’s just safer, with the global pandemic, you know, less contact, less germs.”

Many said that the less contact they can have with others right now—the better.

“It might be a little safer because you don’t have to interact with as many people and you can avoid the crowds, it might just be a little more sanitary in general,” said Texas Tech student Austin Martinez.

However, Calvillo said that what sets The Butler apart from some other similar delivery businesses is that they do not upcharge anything. The service fee comes out to around $13, but the Butler is willing to personalize orders and help our customers whenever they can. They will even make two different stops under that same, one flat-rate fee.

“There’s always a misconception between the Butler and the other competitors, is you know, we’re just a flat fee, and that’s what we run off of. We’re not charging your food, then a delivery service and then charging the restaurant a percentage as well,” said Calvillo.

The Butler also offers curbside and no-contact delivery. Calvillo emphasized that by using their services, you are also supporting a local business and the local economy, unlike apps like Grub Hub and Uber Eats.

“We care, we’re here to help you. We’re not here to take advantage of you. I’m not doing this business to pay for a third vacation house somewhere. I mean, this is how I, you know, make a living for my family,” said Calvillo.