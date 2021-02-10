Demand for curbside groceries sees boom

LUBBOCK, Texas — Grocery stores in Lubbock have seen their curbside services booming, and even with vaccines rolling out, they don’t expect any dip in those services.

“We grow as Lubbock grows,” said CEO of United Supermarkets Robert Taylor.

Both United and H-E-B are embracing the popularity of online shopping and don’t plan to get rid of it anytime soon.

“We didn’t think it would be this big when we originally thought we figured it’d be maybe 5% of our total business, and it is much greater than that today,” said Top Store Leader at Lubbock’s H-E-B, Garrett Stauder.

Taylor said that while many grocery stores were already working on eCommerce options the pandemic forced them to develop quickly.

“The pandemic really hit the accelerator on eCommerce and the demand, and it was a struggle to stay up with it. You got constraints. You know people constraints space constraints, you have a lot of constraints,” said Taylor.

While it was difficult to keep pace at first, they have finally found their stride.

“Now it’s beginning to level out, and we are catching up. But it’s going to be a part of business going forward,” said Taylor.

Both United and H-E-B are focusing on growing and shaping their curbside pickups.

“We are continuing to learn–just like all retailers who are choosing to be in a curbside business–but it’s continuing to grow, and it’s another way we can offer a better experience for our customer.

With cold weather on the way, the demand is expected to increase over the next few days.

“Already so far today in our curbside business, it’s much bigger than anticipated and much bigger than a normal Wednesday,” said Stauder.

Both businesses are hoping to do what they can to make shopping for groceries a little bit easier.

“We are there to meet the demands of our guests, and you know what we think isn’t very important, it’s what our guests think,” said Taylor.

United and H-E-B currently offer free curbside pick, and groceries can be ordered online or through their apps.