Demand for oxygen supply skyrockets

LUBBOCK, Texas — It’s not just hospitals overwhelmed by COVID. Home medical supply companies are experiencing an increased demand for their products and services. One of the highest items on the list is oxygen.

Britkare Home Medical Manager Bridget Lemon said oxygen is just one of many things in low supply on their shelves.

“So, we have lots of things on backorder,” Lemon said.

Lemons said it is unusual for them to be running so low on oxygen tanks, but requests for new talks and refills keep pouring in. They have been struggling to keep up with all their orders.

“We’re going back and forth to the hospitals setting up patients on oxygen,” Lemon said.

Britkare’s Owner Josh Britten said COVID has heavily expanded their normal clientele.

“Many of the COVID-19 patients we take care of would have never set them up for oxygen during normal times. It’s affecting a lot younger patients,” Britten said. “Patients that didn’t necessarily do anything wrong. However, they need oxygen in order to get over this terrible virus.”

Britten said they are fighting to keep up, but the best way to stay off their care list is to get vaccinated.

“The only thing I would recommend is, please get the vaccine,” Britten said. “Most of our patients that we are setting up on oxygen are coming right out of the hospital. The vaccine is the best defense on not having to be admitted into the hospital due to this terrible virus.”