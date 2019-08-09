Denim and Pearls Benefit Dinner to benefit Lubbock Children’s Health Clinic

Julian Gutierrez, Director of Texas Tech Pediatrics, joined us on KLBK Bright & Early on Friday morning talking about the upcoming Denim and Pearls Benefit Dinner.

The dinner will feature cocktails, live music, a dinner buffet, a cash bar, and a silent auction to support the Lubbock Children’s Health Clinic.

Cocktails will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 21 at the Lubbock Country Club on 3400 Mesa Road. Dinner and a program will begin at 6:00 p.m. and tickets are $80.

The event will feature live music from the Jenni Dale Lord Band throughout the evening. Silent Auction items include:

A signed basketball by first round NBA draft pick Jarrett Culver

A helicopter flight over the city of Lubbock during Christmas

A backstage meet and greet passes for Josh Abbott Band concert

A private plane flight tour over West Texas

A TTU football signed by new head coach Matt Wells

A date night out package with dinner and hotel room at the Overton

Kendra Scott Jewelry

Other auction items from Malouf’s, Dillard’s, Pot Belly, Building Blocks Toys, Orange Theory Fitness, J. Hoffman’s, Vera Bradley, Adventure Park Lubbock in addition to many, many more!

Cocktail attire is required.

Use the video link above to see Gutierrez’s comments.

