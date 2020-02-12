Dennis Rodman to attend Texas Tech basketball game on February 29

In this Jan. 26, 2019, file photo, Dennis Rodman poses with two flip phones on the blue carpet at the Pegasus World Cup Invitational Horse Race at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Fla. The owner of a Southern California yoga studio is accusing Dennis Rodman of helping three people steal more than $3,500 in merchandise from his business. Ali Shah says security cameras captured the former NBA star walking into Vibes Hot Yoga in Newport Beach on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, with his alleged accomplices. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Five-time NBA champion Dennis Rodman will be in attendance for No. 24 Tecas Tech’s February 29 game against Texas.

Rodman announced his appearance in a video with Davis W. Smith P.C. on Monday.

On the court, Rodman is known for his tenacious rebounding and defense. Off the court, he is known for his colorful personality and hair, and friendship with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

He also attended Texas Tech vs. Texas in Lubbock last year.

He will watch Texas Tech play Texas at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 29 in United Supermarkets Arena.