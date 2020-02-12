Dennis Rodman to attend Texas Tech basketball game on February 29

LUBBOCK, Texas — Five-time NBA champion Dennis Rodman will be in attendance for No. 24 Tecas Tech’s February 29 game against Texas.
Rodman announced his appearance in a video with Davis W. Smith P.C. on Monday.
On the court, Rodman is known for his tenacious rebounding and defense. Off the court, he is known for his colorful personality and hair, and friendship with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
He also attended Texas Tech vs. Texas in Lubbock last year.
He will watch Texas Tech play Texas at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 29 in United Supermarkets Arena.