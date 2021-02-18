Dentist hears the criminal charge against him, enters a plea in court

LUBBOCK, Texas — Popular Lubbock Dentist Jason Paul White, 41, pleaded not guilty Wednesday afternoon in federal court.

White was the subject of an FBI criminal complaint in mid-January and indicted on February 10 for production of child pornography, receipt and distribution of child pornography and enticement of a minor.

White appeared before a federal magistrate for an arraignment Wednesday – to officially hear the charges against him and to enter a plea. The same magistrate previously ruled that White cannot post bond to be released from custody while the case remains pending. As of Thursday morning, White remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center.

A tentative trial date of April 5 was listed in court records although a note in the official documentation on Wednesday said the federal district court will set the case for trial.

In December, Lubbock Police received complaints from parents. The FBI complaint said White provided gifts to underage boys including sex toys. The FBI complaint said White requested sexually explicit images and videos from the boys.

A $10 million lawsuit was filed against White on January 22 by the family of one boy. That lawsuit has since been joined by the father of two other boys.

The indictment calls for White to lose his home and a 966-acre ranch if convicted.

On just the charge for production of child pornography, White faces between 15 to 30 years in prison if convicted, according to information on the U.S. Department of Justice website.