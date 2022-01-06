Dentist Jason White sentenced to 30 years for making child pornography as he sexually abused underage boys

LUBBOCK, Texas — Former Lubbock dentist Jason White was sentenced to 360 months (30 years) in federal prison Thursday morning. The well-known dentist was indicted in early 2021 for production of child pornography, enticement of a minor along with receipt and distribution of child pornography.

In September, White accepted a plea deal for production of child pornography. It called for a sentence of not less than 15 years and not more than 30 years. The deal also called for White to forfeit his home in the 4400 block of 10th Street and a 996-acre ranch in Garza County.

A more recent court document indicated White will forfeit $100,000 in cash instead of forfeiting the home.

Among other things, federal officials accused White of making videos as he sexually abused underage boys. Court records said White used, “the ruse of having a pornography business to entice, and attempt to entice, children into sexual activity and sexually explicit conduct.”

One of the documents filed with White’s plea agreement indicated 15 persons referred to as John Doe. The pattern of sexual abuse, according to the court records, went all the way back to 1998 when White was 19 years old. Federal prosecutors listed off instances of sexual abuse over the years.