Denver City man caught failing to register as sex offender, previous conviction for sodomy and rape

LUBBOCK, Texas — Billy Joe Heiser accepted a plea deal on Friday for failure to register as a sex offender. Heiser admitted he was convicted of “Sodomy in the First Degree and Rape in the First Degree” in Oregon in 1996.

Heiser also admitted that from February through August, he was living in Denver City without registering as a sex offender. In July, he was arrested by a Yoakum County deputy for driving while intoxicated. He was able to post bond and get of jail, but additional investigation revealed his requirement to register.

He was arrested on August 27 on charges brought by federal prosecutors in Lubbock.

“Heiser’s conviction in Oregon required him to register as a sex offender for life,” official records said.

If a judge accepts the plea deal, Heiser will be sentenced at a later date to no more than 10 years in federal prison.