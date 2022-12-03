ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas — A Denver City man was killed and a second man was injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Andrews County Friday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash occurred around 7:20 a.m. on U.S. Highway 385 about 5 miles south of Andrews.

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com)

According to a crash summary provided by DPS to EverythingLubbock.com, a semi-truck was southbound on US 385 when it veered off the roadway.

The driver then oversteered, causing the semi-truck to roll over multiple times and the passenger to be ejected, DPS said.

Both men were transported to Permian Regional Medical Center in Andrews.

The passenger later succumbed to his injuries, DPS said. He was identified as Fabian Terceno, 19 of Denver City.

The driver was treated for non-life threatening injures. DPS identified the driver as Aaron Alfedo-Cordova Bustillos, 24, also of Denver City.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Texas DPS originally stated Fabian Terceno’s age as 40. A correction was later issued by DPS revising his age to 19. This article was corrected to account for the updated information.

