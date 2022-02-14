GAINES COUNTY, Texas — On Monday, the Texas Department of Public Safety released information concerning a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred late Saturday morning in Gaines County.

The crash was reported 8 miles northwest of Seminole at the intersection of County Road 211 and County Road 212 around 11:40 a.m.

DPS said a Lincoln Navigator was traveling south on CR 211, ran a stop sign at the intersection and then struck the passenger side of a Nissan Murano that was traveling west on CR 212.

The driver of the Murano was pronounced deceased at the crash scene. The victim was identified by DPS as Enrique Nunez Sotelo, 57, of Denver City.

The driver of the Navigator was transported to Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock and was listed in stable condition. DPS identified the driver as Randy Atwood, 48, of Hobbs, New Mexico.