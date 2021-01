DENVER CITY, Texas — Lieutenant William Gardner of the Denver City Police Department died Thursday after a battle with COVID-19, according to a social media post by the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the post, Gardner served in law enforcement for over 20 years, and also worked as a law enforcement instructor.

“He will be missed greatly, and we offer our condolences to his family,” the post said. “We pray for family and friends, both blood and blue. Rest easy, sir.”