Denver City PD searching for man wanted for questioning in attempted murder investigation prompts school lockdown

DENVER CITY, Texas– On Thursday, Denver City ISD was placed on a lockdown after reports of a suspect in the area, according to a statement on its social media. Denver City Police then confirmed officers were looking for an individual wanted for questioning in an attempted murder investigation.

That individual was identified as Heraldo Martinez, and police said he was possibly driving a 2009 gray Nissan Maxima with New Mexico buyer tags 17T842704 or regular Texas plates KNN 0958, according to police.

Police were still looking for Martinez’s whereabouts at the time this article was published.

Additionally, Denver City ISD said the lockdown at the school was lifted.