GAINES COUNTY, Texas — A Denver City woman was killed in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Gaines County on Friday, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

According to a crash summary released by the DPS, the rollover occurred around 7:25 p.m. on Farm-to-Market Road 2055 about 3.5 miles south of Denver City.

DPS said a Nissan Versa was traveling south on FM 2055 and failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle then veered into a bar ditch and rolled over.

The driver was then ejected from the vehicle.

She was transported Yoakum County Hospital in Denver City and later died from her injuries, DPS said.

The victim was identified as Lorena Paz-Alvarez, 32, of Denver City.