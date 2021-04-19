Denver City searching for missing 16-year-old with medical conditions

[Image of Briana Vargas provided by the Denver City Police]

DENVER CITY, Texas– On Monday, the Denver City Police Department was seeking the public’s help to locate missing juvenile, Briana Vargas, 16, according to its social media.

Briana was last seen in the 100 Block of East Cedar Street in Denver City on Sunday, according to police. She is approximately 5 feet 2 inches, 140 pounds, brown eyes, brown hair and a mole on the left side of her mouth.

Briana was last seen wearing pink shorts and a blue short-sleeve shirt, police said.

Police said it was important to locate Briana due to several current medical conditions. She was possibly in Lamesa in a white Sedan vehicle.

If anyone has any possible information on Briana’s whereabouts, they are urged to contact the Denver City Police Department immediately at (806) 592-3516.

Read the full statement from Denver City PD on its Facebook page below: