DENVER CITY — A 79-year-old woman was airlifted to University Medical Center’s Surgical Center in Lubbock following a hit-and-run in Denver City on Friday night, according to the Denver City Police Department.

According to Denver City Police, Ettie Sue Hammett was riding her tricycle when an SUV struck her in the 300 block of West Broadway just after 6:15 p.m. Hammett was transported to Lubbock with serious injuries and remained in the Intensive Care Unit as of Saturday afternoon.

Denver City Police said a $5,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest. If you or someone you know has any information reach out to the Denver City Police at 806-592-3516.