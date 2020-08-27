Deputies and EMS respond to shooting Thursday morning just west of Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — EMS and Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the scene of a shooting Thursday morning at about 7:15.

The address was in the 9900 block of County Road 6900. That puts it just west of the Lubbock city limits at 50th Street.

Officials have not yet confirmed the severity of injuries, but police radio traffic indicated someone was critically wounded. A photojournalist recently arrived on scene.

The LCSO crime scene vehicle was brought in. The photojournalist also said officers were going door to door asking people questions. A portion of the area was cordoned off with crime scene tape.

One hour after the original callout, the photojournalist noticed that an ambulance had not left the scene.

Please check back for updates.