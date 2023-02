NEW CANEY, Texas (KIAH) — Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies are on the hunt for a teenage boy who is missing.

Jace Gilmore, who is 16, was last seen in the Peach Creek area in New Caney.

Jace is about 5-foot-2 with brown hair and brown eyes and weighs about 95 pounds.

Jace Gilmore (above) (Photo courtesy of Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)

If you know the whereabouts of or have any information on Jace, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 and refer to case #23A026282.