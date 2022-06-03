LUBBOCK, Texas — EMS, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies, and volunteer firefighters responded to a shooting Friday afternoon. The address was the 14600 block of County Road 2110, which is southeast of 146th Street and Indiana Avenue (outside Lubbock city limits). The call came in at roughly 2:45 p.m.

An LCSO spokesperson said two young persons were watching TV while one showed his gun to the other. “The gun went off,” LCSO said. The following is an update from LCSO:

At approximately 1444 hours on 06/03/2022, The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a gunshot wound in the 14600 block of CR 2110.

The caller, Austin Duhon (DOB x-x-04), advised that he and Christopher Stringer (DOB x-x-03) were watching television when he was showing a shotgun to Christopher. Austin believed the weapon was unloaded and stated the gun went off. Christopher was shot in the side of his waist.

Sheriff’s Deputies and Investigators are still on scene investigating the incident. Christopher was transported to University Medical Center by ambulance for his injuries and currently we do not have any update on his medical status.