LUBBOCK, Texas— A Sheriff’s Deputy for the Hockley County Sheriff’s office responded to a call of a pig outside the Levelland Academic Beginnings Center.

In a social a media post, HCSO said Deputy Martinez was out serving civil process papers when the call came in about a pig wondering the ABC campus.

The deputy was able to locate the pig’s owner. The owner told HCSO that the pig was out searching for her babies and wandered onto the ABC campus, according to the social media post.

The social media post said the deputy “got her rounded up , and prepped for the ride back home.”