Despite the heat, one local landscaping company is dedicated to customers

LUBBOCK, Texas — Turf Raider, a local lawn and landscaping company, said they have received a lot of business lately.

The hot weather has caused a lot of people to need more lawn care in the past few weeks. Turf Raider’s Owner, Art Rodriguez, said they have been really busy keeping up with request.

“A lot of calls [are coming in because] everyone’s lawn [has] grown up, and with the heat – of course – and mixed with all the rain, really makes our company get calls,” Rodriguez said.

The season has brought in a lot of new and returning business, but working in the elements isn’t easy money.

“It’s hard getting people to work in this. It’s hard to hire people in it as well,” Rodriguez said.

It’s hard work in unbearable heat, but the crew enjoys what they do.

“We keep a happy environment here at Turf Raider and continue to make people happy at what they’re doing,” Rodriguez said.

They’ll average 30 plus acres of property a day. Emie Young, one of their customers for over 2 years, said they’re dedicated and passionate about their work.

“They’re here rain or shine in 108 degree weather,” Young said. “We just really appreciate them coming out and helping keep our lawn beautiful and maintain our property.”