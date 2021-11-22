Destination Daddy to light a Fatherhood FLAME in Lubbock on Dec. 1

Newborn baby, Cameron Chase Addie, grasps the finger of his 25-year-old father, Brian Addie, of Vivian, Louisiana at Willis-Knighton Pierremont Hospital in Shreveport, Louisiana. (Photo by Mario Villafuerte/Getty Images)

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Destination Daddy LLC:

Having an involved, loving father is a key factor in children’s well-being. That’s why Destination Daddy is hosting a dynamic event on December 1, 2021, that will bring together father- and family-serving providers, advocates and community members.

Focusing the Fatherhood FLAME Community Conversations hosted by Destination Daddy will be an energizing, collaborative event for people who are engaged in helping fathers become great dads. The event will feature produced video presentations by notable fatherhood experts, facilitated group discussions about local solutions, and the opportunity to network with other community members working toward family well-being.

Studies have shown that children with involved, loving fathers are significantly more likely to do well in school, have healthy self-esteem and exhibit pro-social behavior compared to children with uninvolved fathers. Additionally, more engaged fathers—whether living with or apart from their children—can help foster a child’s healthy physical, emotional and social development.

The Focusing the Fatherhood FLAME Community Conversations event will discuss:

How fathers contribute to community success

What healthy father involvement looks like

Concrete tips for serving fathers well

How to turn small actions into big change

The event will take place on December 1, 2021, at 9am – 5pm at J.T. & Margaret Talkington YWCA located at 6204 Elgin Ave. Those interested in attending can register at destinationdaddy.com.

About Focusing the Fatherhood FLAME Community Conversations

Focusing the Fatherhood FLAME is an initiative of the Office of Family Assistance, under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Children and Families. FLAME (Family, Leadership, Affirming Marriage, and Employment) Community Conversations are energizing, collaborative events that convene local father-serving providers, advocates and community members. These events explore why fathers’ involvement matters so much, how to create father-friendly services and how community members can empower dads to thrive.

About Destination Daddy

Destination Daddy envisions a community where every child has a “positive” father or father figure involved in their lives. Destination Daddy brings together men from all family circumstances (custodial, non-custodial, step-fathers, new fathers) who need help with understanding how to be nurturing and supportive.

(Press release from Destination Daddy LLC)