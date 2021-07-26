‘Destination Marfa’ science fiction film has red carpet premiere in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — A new movie coming out next month has ties to West Texas, and it has premiered at films festivals in New York City, Athens, Greece, and now right here in the Hub City.

It’s called “Destination Marfa,” and it was written, directed and produced by Lockney native Andy Stapp who hit the red carpet at Premiere Cinemas to talk with fans ahead of the screening, along with the film’s stars Stelio Savante and Tony Todd.

The science fiction film was shot on location in the titular Marfa, TX, in addition to Plainview, Valentine and Lockney. It follows four friends who come to West Texas to see the mysterious Marfa Lights, and once they arrive, they sense something is very off about the small town and the residents who are not what they seem.

Stapp said he was extremely grateful he got to share his movie with the community where he grew up.

“It took a village to make this film, and I really appreciate [the support]. It’s guys like this that really put this together because what is a movie without an audience?” Stapp said on the red carpet at the premiere.

The film’s stars also expressed their thanks for the support from their fans in Lubbock.

“There are certain things that are so unique here from town to town. It doesn’t matter whether it’s Plainview or Marfa or Alpine or Lubbock or Lockney — the honesty, the earnestness of the people … We’ll probably be moving to Texas in a few years,” actor Stelio Savante said.

“This is an amazing reception. I never quite expected it … Thank you, Lubbock. Thank you, people. They’re amazing,” actor Tony Todd said.