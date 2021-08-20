Details announced for Luke Siegel’s funeral services

LUBBOCK, Texas — Tim Siegel announced funeral service details Friday night for his late son Luke.

Luke died Thursday after complications from COVID pneumonia. The Siegel family founded Team Luke Hope for Minds after he suffered a traumatic brain injury at age nine. The foundation aims to enrich the lives of children with brain injuries and give hope to their families.

Luke’s visitation will be Friday, August 27 at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers, 6025 82nd Street, Tim Siegel said in a tweet. It will take place from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The funeral will be held at United Supermarkets Arena at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 28. A private burial will follow.