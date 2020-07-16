DETAILS: Officer involved shooting in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Texas — On Thursday around 8:30 a.m., DPS troopers responded along Highway 82 to the Knox-King county line for reports of somebody shooting at cars, according Department of Public Safety Sergeant Johnny Bures.

Through a vehicle description DPS troopers were given, the trooper along with a Knox County sheriff’s deputy, was able to locate the suspect, Sgt. Bures said.

DPS said the suspect then got out of the vehicle, and pointed a gun at the trooper and the deputy. That’s when the suspect was shot, according to Bures.

Suspect was airlifted to University Medical Center in Lubbock. His condition was unknown at the time of this report. DPS said officers were working on finding the identity of the suspect.

Neither the trooper nor the deputy were injured.