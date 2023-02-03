LUBBOCK, Texas — A police report available Friday morning revealed new details about the shooting that seriously injured a man Wednesday evening in the 2700 block of Teak Avenue. The location is near a public school.

Police provided an additional update to EverythingLubbock.com and said a 16-year-old male was taken into custody.

“The juvenile was arrested on February 2 around 7:00 p.m. in the 200 block of Indiana Avenue on charges of Aggravated Assault related to the shooting,” police said. He was taken to the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center.

Police were called Wednesday at 5:15 p.m. for shots fired.

A gunshot victim, identified as Keith Jordan Jr., was lying on the floor just inside the front doorway of the residence. A family member was applying pressure on the gunshot wound, according to the police report.

EMS took Jordan to University Medical Center where he was later said to be “in stable condition,” according to the report.

2700 block of Teak Avenue (Nexstar/Staff)

Officers found two shell casings outside the home. Officers also talked to a witness who said there had been an argument between the shooter and Jordan before shots were fired. The witness thought maybe three shots were fired. One shot hit Jordan in the chest, according to the report.

The shooter ran away and was not located until later, police said.

