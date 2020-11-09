Details released but not name after deadly motorcycle crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police released a statement Monday concerning a deadly motorcycle crash that happened Sunday night. Police released new details but not the name of the crash victim.

Police said next-of-kin had not yet been notified.

LPD Investigating Overnight Crash

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred shortly after 9:15 p.m. Nov. 8 in the 6400 block of Quaker Avenue.

The driver of a motorcycle lost control while navigating the curves in the road and struck a curb. The motorcycle crossed over 65th Street, struck another curb and came to rest in the grass area south of 65th Street.

The driver was transported by EMS to University Medical Center and pronounced deceased.

The Major Crash investigation is ongoing.