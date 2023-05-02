TERRY COUNTY, Texas– A Meadow teen was killed in a crash on Monday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

According to DPS, the crash happened in County Road 230 less than half a mile from Meadow.

DPS said Wesley Woodard,18, was eastbound on CR 230 and traveling on westbound side of the roadway while Antonio Aleman, 60, was traveling westbound on the west side of the road as well. Both drivers attempted to take “evasive action” and collided.

Woodard was pronounced dead at the scene and Aleman was taken to University Medical Center with moderate injuries, according to DPS.

DPS said Aleman was wearing a seatbelt while it was “unknown” if Woodard was as well. The conditions were described as clear and dry.