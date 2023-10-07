LUBBOCK, Texas — A Saturday morning crash involving a pedestrian left John Connolly, 56, with serious injuries is being investigated, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD said the crash took place in the 4900 block of Interstate 27 just before 11:13 a.m. and caused severe traffic delays on I-27.

LPD said Connolly was transported by EMS to University Medical Center where his injuries were later upgraded to moderate.

Through the investigation, LPD said an SUV driven by Gabriel Guzman, 54, was traveling north on I-27 when it struck Connolly.

LPD said Connolly pulled over onto the right shoulder to check on his dogs. When Connolly opened the vehicle, one of the dogs jumped out and ran into the lanes of I-27 according to LPD.

Connolly was struck as he was trying to retrieve his dog, according to LPD.

LPD said the investigation is ongoing.