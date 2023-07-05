LUBBOCK, Texas– A police report obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Wednesday provided new details in a motorcycle crash that left 19-year-old David Cochrane dead early Saturday morning.

According to the report, officers were called to the area of 34th Street and Quaker Avenue for a crash that involved a motorcycle and an SUV. When they arrived to the scene, they found Cochrane’s motorcycle in the middle of the street.

Witnesses told officers Cochrane was going northbound in the 3200 block of Quaker Avenue while an SUV driven by Joshuwa Apodaca, 28, was going southbound in the 3100 block of Quaker Avenue.

According to the report, Apodaca failed “to yield the right-of-way” when he tried to turn left onto the 4300 block of 32nd Street which caused Cochrane to hit the passenger side of Apodaca’s SUV.

The report also said a witness pulled Cochrane off his motorcycle which was beginning to catch fire.

Cochrane was taken to University Medical Center where he later died. Apodaca was taken into police custody and charged with intoxication manslaughter. As of Wednesday morning, Apodaca remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $35,000 bond.

Click here to like, comment and share.