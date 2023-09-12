(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo; Logo provided by the City of Lubbock. Background image from the AP GraphicsBank)

LUBBOCK, Texas-– The City of Lubbock announced in a press release that Rink’s Lease Services Inc. will start construction on a new 8 inch PVC water line.

The water line construction will cross Broadway, 13th Street and 14th Street between Texas Avenue and Avenue J, said the release.

Due to the project the city said it may result in “possible delays and detours for traffic” along the construction sites. Drivers will be encouraged to avoid the area and to be cautious while driving in the construction zones.