LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Independent School District released a statement after two Lubbock High School students were among the four killed early Wednesday morning.

Felipe Madrid, 18, and Andres Madrid, 15, were identified by the Lubbock Police Department after the house fire in the 4100 block of 124th Street. Two other victims – 46-year-old Anjelica Vasquez and 48-year-old William Boyles – were also identified.

The statement also said crisis counselors and therapy dogs will be on the Lubbock High campus for the remainder of the week.

“The death of Felipe and Andres Madrid is devastating news,” Lubbock ISD Superintendent Dr. Kathy Rollo said. “On behalf of the entire Lubbock ISD family, I express our heartfelt sympathy to their family, friends, and classmates during this very difficult time.”

Read the full release by Lubbock ISD below:

We are deeply saddened to share the heartbreaking news of losing Lubbock High School students Felipe and Andres Madrid in this morning’s house fire tragedy. The Lubbock ISD family sends our thoughts and condolences to their family and all those who knew them.

Felipe and Andres were both talented and beloved students, and a loss of this magnitude can result in a wide range of emotions as children and adults process their feelings. Lubbock ISD crisis counselors and therapy dogs will be on campus at Lubbock High for the remainder of the week, and available as long as needed.

