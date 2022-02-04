LUBBOCK, Texas — Just after 11:00 a.m. Friday, Lubbock Fire Rescue and multiple ambulances were called to a fire in the 1600 block of 45th Street.

Initially, EMS confirmed one person was taken to a Lubbock hospital, but later LFR provided an update and said two people were taken by EMS. Officials have not yet released specifics on the seriousness of the injuries. The cause of the fire was not yet known.

The location was consistent with the Summit Apartments. A photojournalist was working to get more information.