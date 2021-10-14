Developing: Jury dismissed for evening after deadlocked in Bart Reagor trial

AMARILLO, Texas – The jury was dismissed for the remainder of Thursday evening and is set to reconvene at 10:00 a.m. Friday.

The jury said in a note to the judge presiding over the Bart Reagor Criminal trial that they were deadlocked Thursday evening, but the judge consulted with both prosecutors and the defense and then asked the jury to keep trying.

Reagor has been on trial since Monday for bank fraud and false statement to a bank.

The jury also came back with a note before 3:00 p.m. The jury wanted clarification on what aiding and abetting meant. The jury also wanted a copy of the indictment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

CORRECTION: The judge made his request to the jury in the courtroom.