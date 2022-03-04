LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police issued a brief statement Friday morning concerning a SWAT callout in Southwest Lubbock.

Police provided an update shortly after the incident began, saying, “82nd street between Oakridge Avenue and Primrose is currently shut-down to traffic.”

The following is from LPD:

We are currently asking the public to avoid the 6800 block of 82nd Street, between Milwaukee and Upland Avenue.

Our SWAT team is currently on scene for an isolated incident. There is no immediate threat to the public.

We will update you with additional information as soon as we can.

6800 block of 82nd Street (Nexstar/Staff)

At about 11:30 a.m., Lieutenant Brady Cross with LPD said the call was for a suicidal subject. Cross said the SWAT team and negotiators responded shortly after 9:00 a.m. He said there was no threat to the general public.

Our photojournalist at the scene was unable to confirm any businesses in the area were closed.