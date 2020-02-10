UPDATE: 4 people injured in multi-vehicle crash in Hockley County

HOCKLEY CO., Texas– At least four people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Hockley County Monday morning.

At approximately 7:20 a.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the crash at Highway 62/82 and Quail Road.

According to the preliminary report, a passenger car was traveling on Quail Road and failed to yield the right of way to an SUV.

DPS Sgt. Johnny Bures said the SUV t-boned the passenger car at the intersection. Then, a pickup truck coming up on the intersection slammed on their brakes to try and avoid the collision.

A truck tractor semi-trailer was behind the pickup and then collided with the truck and pushed it back into the SUV, said Bures.

He said four people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the passenger car will more than likely be issued a citation for failing to yield the right of way.

The crash remained under investigation Monday.