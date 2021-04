LUBBOCK, Texas — Volunteer firefighters were called to a camper fire at about 6:00 a.m. Thursday near FM 1585 and Avenue L. Firefighters asked for deputies from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Department to assist.

An image from a photojournalist at the scene showed a travel trailer destroyed by fire. It was surrounded by crime scene tape.

Official have not yet confirmed injuries or details, but we do believe important updates are coming. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.