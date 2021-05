LUBBOCK, County – Volunteer firefighters responded to a house fire the 3700 block of 154th Street just south of Lubbock on Monday morning. The time of the call was 9:45 a.m.

3700 block 154th Street (Nexstar/Staff)

Smoke could be seen miles away by the tower camera at 7403 University Avenue. Radio traffic from first responders at the scene indicted no one was inside the home at the time.

Officials confirmed a fire started in the garage and then spread to the home. We are working to get other details.