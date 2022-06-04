AMARILLO, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services:

June is Elder Abuse Prevention Month in Texas, and it’s the perfect time to check on elderly friends and neighbors.

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) works to protect the unprotected, and that includes the elderly members of our communities. Do you have an elderly neighbor who can no longer keep up their home, isn’t taking care of his or herself, or needs medical care? You may be the only person who knows or cares.

“Abuse may get the headlines, but one of the most common situations we encounter is self-neglect,” said Marci Leffler, Faith-Based Community Engagement Specialist for Adult Protective Services (APS). “Sometimes when people become ill or depressed, they quit trying or simply can’t care for themselves without some help. That’s when someone needs to make a call to the Texas Abuse Hotline.”

State law requires anyone who suspects adult abuse, neglect or financial exploitation to report it to the Texas Abuse Hotline at 1-800-252-5400 or online at TxAbuseHotline.org. Callers can remain anonymous. Learn how to recognize adult abuse, neglect and exploitation at EveryonesBusiness.org

Last year, APS investigated the situations of 81,769 (4,501 in the Panhandle area) people who were living at home and found that 50,934 (3,230 in the Panhandle area) of them suffered one or more forms of abuse, neglect or exploitation. Self-neglect was at least one factor for most of those people. APS’ job is to investigate these situations and connect people with the services in their communities they need.

Adult Protective Services Facts and Figures

APS is a program of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. The mission of APS is to protect adults, who are elderly or have disabilities, from abuse, neglect and exploitation. APS does this by investigating allegations and by providing or arranging for services to alleviate or prevent further mistreatment.

APS serves Texas residents who are 65 years or older or who are 18 to 64 and have a disability. There are more than 4 million (138,049 in the Panhandle area) Texas residents who are 65 or older and more than 1.7 million (59,311 in the Panhandle area) people with a disability who are ages 18-64.

