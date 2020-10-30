DFPS searching for missing children last seen in Lubbock, possibly headed to Mexico

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services asked for the public’s help on Friday to locate two missing children who were last seen in Lubbock.

Lilyana Florentino, 9, and Celeste Rodriguez, 13, were believed to be with their mother, 34-year-old Christina Rodriguez. According to DFPS, the children were ordered into state custody by a judge in Potter County in August of 2019.

DFPS said there is reason to believe the mother may take them to Mexico. Anyone with information is urged to call Child Protective Services at (806)-204-1277.

DFPS previously believed the children were in the Amarillo area.

